Sensex tanks 928 points to close at 3-week low

Benchmark Sensex plunged by 927 points to close at a three-week low while the broader Nifty settled at a four-month low on Wednesday amid weak global trends as investors braced for the release of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes later in the day. Falling for the fourth day in a row, the BSE Sensex tumbled 927.74 points or 1.53 per cent to settle at 59,744.98, the lowest closing level since February 1.

During the day, it tanked 991.17 points or 1.63 per cent to 59,681.55. The 50-issue NSE Nifty declined 272.40 points or 1.53 per cent to end at a four-month low of 17,554.30 with 47 of its constituents ending in the red. From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Wipro, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel were the major laggards.