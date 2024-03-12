Search
See Who’s Calling With TRAI’s New Proposed CNAP Service

Are unknown calls and spam getting to you? TRAI aims to identify the culprit with a new Calling Name Presentation proposal.

Unwanted calls are the bane of our existence. Whether it's a sales call we didn't ask for or a spammer trying to steal our information, unknown callers are more irritant than helpful these days. But the Telecom Regulatory Authority of (TRAI) sees a way to give consumers back control – by showing who's really on the other end of the line.

In a new consultation paper, TRAI has recommended telecom operators implement Calling Name Presentation, or CNAP for short. Similar to popular apps like Truecaller, CNAP would display the name of the person calling before you pick up. But unlike third party options, CNAP would tap directly into network data to verify identities, aiming to provide more accurate results.

After over a year of talks with major carriers like Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea, TRAI has finalized its guidelines. The regulator believes exposing anonymous callers could significantly reduce spam and unwanted interactions. Opting in would be voluntary, preserving privacy when necessary. But for those tired of mystery rings, CNAP offers valuable transparency without extra downloads or logins.

By shining a light on which contacts are truly urgent versus unsolicited, TRAI's proposed CNAP service leaves consumers in control of their communications once more. An opportunity to reclaim our call logs from pesky promotions and tainted transactions.

