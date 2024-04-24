Security in Rajouri reviewed following killing of soldier’s brother

Jammu Tawi, Apr 23: Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in the Rajouri district following the killing of a government employee by the terrorists.

He stressed the need to maintain surveillance in the area in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections to prevent any disturbance by anti-national elements.

Jain impressed upon the urgent need to leverage technology for the identification of terror networks and to emphasise on the use of data analytics to enhance functional efficiency.

A search operation has been intensified in Rajouri to track down the terrorists involved in the killing of a man belonging to the Gujjar community.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the victim, Mohammad Razaq (40), came out of a mosque in his village Kunda Top under the Thanamandi police station area. Razaq's brother, Mohammad Tahir Choudhary, is a soldier in the Territorial Army.

While Razaq succumbed to his injuries, Choudhary escaped unhurt, according to the police.

Jain, who visited Rajouri to oversee and reinforce security measures in the border district, conducted a security review meeting which was attended by key stakeholders, including senior police officials. The meeting served as a platform to assess the existing security landscape and strategise for enhanced vigilance.

The ADGP was briefed about the security measures in place to tackle any untoward incidents across the Rajouri-Poonch districts as well as the Jammu province.

Discussions revolved around various aspects of security, encompassing threat assessments, countermeasures and collaborative efforts among the security agencies, they said.

He stressed the need for enhanced security measures and proactive operations against the terrorist networks in Rajouri. It was stressed to maintain surveillance in the area by all the stakeholders, especially with the elections round the corner, to prevent any action by anti-national elements, they said.

The meeting also highlighted the need to generate actionable inputs to thwart attempts by the anti-national elements to disturb the elections.

It underscored the imperative of synergy and coordination among different security agencies to ensure the seamless conduct of the upcoming elections and to address any emerging security challenges effectively, they said.