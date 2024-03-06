Russian girl goes viral for selling vegetables on Indian streets; her simplicity and playfulness makes her a hit

New Delhi, Mar 6: A video of a Russian girl selling vegetables on the streets of India went viral.



The video depicted Marie approaching a vegetable vendor and asking in her adorable Russian accent, “Sabzi bechna sikhao (Teach me how to sell vegetables)”.

The vendor agreed.

Channeling her inner Bollywood charm, Marie engaged with customers, even adopting the iconic dialogue from the movie ‘Welcome': “Aloo lelo, kaanda lelo (Buy potatoes, buy onions).”



She quickly mastered phrases like, “Subah se na ek aloo bika hai, na bika hai aadha kaanda (Neither a single potato nor half an onion has been sold since morning.)”

Her playful banter with a customer on the bargaining game inherent to Indian markets came as a surprise.

Marie documented her experience in an Instagram post. She shared her affection for the chaotic atmosphere of the Indian market. Marie described the street filled with honking cars, rushing people, and the occasional cow blocking the way.

The video has got widespread attention, with netizens praising Marie for her spirit.



A social media user even suggested that someone should marry her for her fondness for India.