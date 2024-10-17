Rohit Sharma faces more criticism as testing form continues against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma's struggles in the longest format continued during day two of the ongoing test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru. The Indian captain was dismissed for just two runs as he struggled to cope with the assistance being provided to the fast bowlers by the pitch.

Tim Southee induced an outside edge from Rohit with a delivery that swung away, crashing into the stumps. It was another short stay at the crease for the opener who failed to cross 30 in both innings of the previous Test series against Bangladesh.

His latest single digit score sparked another round of reactions on social media. Some critics questioned whether it was time for Rohit to make way for someone else. Others urged him to refind his Test match rhythm soon or consider retirement.

The Indian team made two changes for the match. Sarfaraz Khan was picked in place of Shubman Gill, who was lacking full fitness due to a stiff neck problem. Ravindra Jadeja's all-round skills saw Kuldeep Yadav preferred as the third spinner ahead of fast bowler Akash Deep.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham informed they would opt for a spin-heavy five-man attack. Ajaz Patel along with the part-time tweaks of Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra would be complemented by pace of Tim Southee, Matt Henry and William O'Rourke.

The teams are:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke