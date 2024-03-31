Review of the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: An Impressive Introduction to Samsung’s Thriving Ecosystem

The new Samsung Galaxy A35 5G packs a gorgeous display, capable cameras, and premium glass design. Should it be your next phone?

Samsung is no stranger to the budget and mid-range phone markets, with their popular Galaxy A series offering premium experiences at affordable prices. Their latest entry, the Galaxy A35 5G, aims to take things up a notch with a more premium design and capable specs. After spending some time with this new device, here's what stuck out.

Premium-ish design and display

Right off the bat, the A35 makes a more premium first impression than past A-series models. Samsung has finally ditched the all-plastic build for this glass-backed beauty. The glass rear panel gives it a decidedly higher-end vibe, even if it does add some heft at 209 grams.