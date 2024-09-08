back to top
    Review of KZ EDX Pro affordable wired earbuds with excellent acoustic performance

    audio doesn't necessarily have to mean compromising on sound quality. The KZ EDX Pro in-ear monitors are a testament to this, delivering remarkably precise sound at an affordable Rs. 990 price point.

    Available in an eye-catching transparent casing, the ergonomic lightweight design of the KZ EDX Pro ensures extended comfortable use. Featuring dual magnet drivers and a new 10mm unit, it produces robust bass response along with crisp mid and high frequencies.

    Plugging these directly into audio sources like smartphones and laptops, one is greeted by its detailed audio presentation. Classical and jazz music lovers can appreciate the nuanced layering and texture. Podcast enjoyers and gamers also benefit from the clear capture of subtle sounds.

    While they may not overwhelm with thumping bass, the EDX Pro focuses on faithfully reproducing the original recording. This makes for an enjoyable listening experience across genres. Its good volume output coupled with replaceable cable adds to the value.

    Call quality is average but these are best suited for media consumption. Overall, the KZ EDX Pro establishes itself as a fantastic pick for those seeking excellent value for money without compromising on sound quality. At under Rs. 1000, it raises the bar for affordable audio and make for a recommendation to all music lovers.

