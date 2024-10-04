back to top
    Real kingmakers waiting in wings: 5 nominated MLAs to hold key to Govt formation in J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Oct 3: For the first time in Jammu and 's political history, five nominated Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will have a significant role in forming the new government following a decade-long hiatus.

    These MLAs, representing Kashmiri displaced persons and those from Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), will hold full legislative powers and privileges, just like elected representatives.

    Among the five, two will be Kashmiri displaced members—one woman and one man—while one will represent the POJK displaced community.

    This will be a milestone in terms of representation for these communities, as their inclusion in the legislative assembly has been a longstanding demand.

    With this new arrangement, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will expand to 95 members, including the five nominated ones, increasing the majority threshold to 48 seats to form a government.

    The Lieutenant Governor will nominate these members based on the advice of the Home Ministry. This process follows an amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, which was further revised on July 26, 2023, to introduce these nominations.

    Political experts told that the system mirrors the legislative structure of Pondicherry, where four nominated members already exist. However, this step has been taken in Jammu and Kashmir following the abolishment of the Legislative Council (MLC), and the nominated MLAs will be selected soon after the vote counting concludes on October 8, with the government potentially forming by October 15.

    The inclusion of Kashmiri migrants and POJK displaced persons is being seen as a push towards addressing the unique issues of these communities. It is being said that such a move would ensure that the grievances of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, who fled Kashmir in 1990, would finally reach the Assembly.

    With the amendment in place, lobbying, as per the insidious reports, has intensified among political leaders aiming for these new seats. According to sources, many influential figures, including veterans from the BJP and prominent leaders from the POJK region, are pushing for nominations.

    A senior BJP leader wishing not to be named told KNO that the nomination process would commence as soon as election results are declared. “These nominated MLAs will have all the rights like elected ones. The process will begin soon to ensure their inclusion in the new government,” he said.

