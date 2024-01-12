PM Pays Obeisance To Lord Ram At Nashik’s Kalaram Temple, Plays Cymbals With Devotees

NASHIK, Jan 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered prayers at the famous Kalaram temple, dedicated to Lord Ram, in Nashik and took part in ‘bhajan' and ‘kirtan' and played cymbals at the shrine.

The PM, who is on a daylong visit to Maharashtra, held a roadshow in the city before reaching the temple situated along the banks of Godavari river in the Panchavati area of the city.

Modi's visit to the famous Ram temple here came just 10 days before the consecration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Kalaram temple trustees, advocate Aniket Nikam and Dhananjay Pujari, welcomed the PM on his arrival amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram' by people on both sides of the road leading to the place.

Modi performed ‘pujan' and ‘aarti' of Lord Ganesh and Lord Ram at the temple. Chief priest Mahant Sudhirdas Pujari performed the rituals.

The prime minister performed ‘pradakshina' (circumambulation) of the temple. He took part in ‘bhajan' and ‘kirtan' and played ‘taal' (cymbals) along with other devotees at the temple.

Temple trustee members felicitated him with a shawl, citation, memento, silver idol of Lord Ram and photographs of the temple deities – Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman. He was given ‘panjiri' (prasad) at the temple.

The prime minister heard epic narrative of the Ramayana, specifically the ‘Yudh Kanda' segment, which depicts Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya. This was presented in Marathi and the PM listened to the Hindi version through AI translation.

Modi also paid his respects to the statue of Swami Vivekananda near the temple.

Among the places associated with Ramayana, Panchavati occupies a special place as a number of important events of Ramayana took place here. The name Panchavati means the land of five banyan trees. Legend has it that Lord Ram set up his hut here as the presence of five banyan trees made this region auspicious.

After the temple visit, PM Modi left for the Tapovan ground, the venue for the inauguration of the 27th National Youth Festival. (Agencies)