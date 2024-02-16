PM Modi to lay stone of AIIMS-Rewari today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday lay the foundation stone of AIIMS-Rewari and over the next 10 days, the PM will dedicate six AIIMS to the nation — AIIMS-Rajkot (Gujarat), Bathinda (Punjab), Kalyani (West Bengal), Mangalgiri (Andhra Pradesh), Rae Bareli (UP) and Jammu.



The cost of these seven AIIMS is over Rs 10,000 crore.

While the stone of AIIMS-Rewari will be laid tomorrow, the PM will dedicate AIIMS- Jammu to the nation on February 20 and the rest of the top central government institutions on February 25.



As against seven AIIMS built over seven decades of independent India, 18 have been built in the past 10 years. The daily footfall at each AIIMS once the operations stabilise is estimated to be 10,000.



People of Haryana and the adjoining states of Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will benefit from the affordable tertiary healthcare facilities coming up at AIIMS-Rewari.