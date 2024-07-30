back to top
Search
    IndiaPM Modi to address Post-Budget conference
    India

    PM Modi to address Post-Budget conference

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, July 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of “Journey Towards Viksit Bharat: A Post Union 2024-25 Conference” here on Tuesday.

    The conference is being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and aims to present the outline for the government's larger vision for growth and the industry's role in this endeavour, his office said on Monday.

    More than 1,000 participants from the industry, government, diplomatic community and think tanks, among others, will attend the conference in person while many others will connect virtually from various CII centres around the country and overseas.

     

     

    Previous article
    Four killed in blast at scrap dealer’s shop in Sopore
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NC MP Mehdi raises demand for Assembly Elections in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, July 29: National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi...

    Admin gears up for massive cleanliness, plantation drives to mark ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’

    Northlines Northlines -
    CS for development of exclusive portal to monitor activities,...

    SC refuses to stay Patna HC Verdict setting aside Bihar law raising quotas to 65 pc

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 29: The Supreme Court on Monday...

    Govt approves procurement of navigation system for armoured fighting vehicles, interceptor boats

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Monday approved procurement...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Four killed in blast at scrap dealer’s shop in Sopore

    Court dismisses bail plea of ‘Kingpin’ in 2022 JKSSB SI Exam...

    Man’s death after being beaten up by police sparks protests in...