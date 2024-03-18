PM Modi criticizes Rahul over ‘Shakti Elimination’ remark

Shivamogga (Karnataka), March 18 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's “Shakti Elimination” remark, claiming it disrespected the “Nari Shakti” (women power) of India and Hindu Dharma.

He accused the INDIA Alliance of aiming to end the concept of ‘Shakti' and emphasized his dedication to serving and empowering women in India.

“The I.N.D.IA alliance has proclaimed to end the concept of ‘Shakti' that has not only disrespected the Hindu Dharma but the Nari Shakti of India,” he said at a public rally ahead of Lok Sabha election here.

He said, “Modi is dedicated to serving and empowering the mothers, daughters and sisters of India.”

The former Congress President had commented about Modi being a “mask” for a power (“shakti”) during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai.

“Our fight against Modi is not on a personal level. Modi is a ‘mask' who works for a ‘shakti' (power). He is a shallow man who doesn't have a 56-inch chest,” he had said.

Modi also referenced the announcement made at Shivaji Park in Mumbai about eliminating “Shakti,” suggesting it would have hurt the legacy of Bal Thackeray, a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics.

“When I heard the announcement to eliminate Shakti from Shivaji Park, I thought how it would have hurt Bal Thackeray's soul. The announcement of eradicating Shakti was made at Shivaji Park where every child grows up with the Mantra of ‘Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji,” he said.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister accused the Congress and the INDIA Alliance of relying on divisive politics, citing Congress leader DK Suresh's separatist remarks as an example. He said, “A Congress MP in Karnataka has made statements calling for a North-South Divide that showcases their divisive mentality.'

He highlighted the BJP's commitment to development, the welfare of the poor, and building a robust India, contrasting it with the alleged lack of vision and agenda from the opposition.

Modi said ‘the unwavering support of Karnataka for the BJP has given the corruption-ridden I.N.D.I.A alliance sleepless nights and added that he is confident that the people of Karnataka will surely vote for the BJP to enable it to garner 400+ seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.'

Speaking on the priorities of the BJP, the PM said the party prioritizes development, Garib-Kalyan and an India with robust potential.

He also said the Congress and the I.N.D.I.A alliance possess no roadmap, agenda or vision for the development of India. On the other hand, the Congress relies on lies, and deceit and only wishes to make Karnataka an ATM of loot, he said.

The Prime Minister said ‘Karnataka is a state where there is a CM in waiting, Super CM, Shadow CM, Future CM Aspirant and Collection Master to facilitate scams and loot. He mentioned that a direct impact of the same is being borne by the people of Karnataka.