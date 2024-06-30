back to top
PM greets Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

By: Northlines

New Delhi, June 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted pilgrims on the start of the , saying the ‘darshan' of Lord Shiva is known to infuse immense energy in his followers.

The annual Amarnath Yatra began early Saturday as the first batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Himalayas, officials said.

“My heartfelt best wishes to all pilgrims on the commencement of the holy Amarnath Yatra. This yatra associated with the darshan of Baba Barfani infuses immense energy in the devotees of Lord Shiva. May all devotees prosper with his blessings. Jai Baba Barfani,” Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

