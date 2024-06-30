back to top
Exchange of fire reported along LoC in Poonch

Tawi, Jun 29: A brief exchange of fire was reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, official sources said on Saturday.

The firing from across the border was reported on a forward Indian post in Krishna Ghati sector late Friday night, prompting retaliation by the army troops guarding the LoC, the sources said.

They said there was no casualty in the firing, which lasted for a brief period.

The vigil was intensified to ensure that there is no infiltration by terrorists into this side, the sources said, adding a search of the area is underway.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

