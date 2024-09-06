back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirPC releases 4 th List; Sajad Lone to contest elections from Handwara...
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    PC releases 4 th List; Sajad Lone to contest elections from Handwara and Kupwara

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Sep 6: Peoples Conference on Friday announced that its president Sajad Gani Lone would fight from Handwara and Kupwara assembly segments.
    Lone would be fighting from both Handwara and Kupwara segments.
    Sources said that Lone was under tremendous pressure from the party rank and file to contest from Kupwara, apart from Handwara seat where party has taken lead in all elections since 2014.
    In the recent polls, Lone secured more than 7000 lead over Conference, relegating them to the third spot in Handwara.
    As per the list, senior general secretary and powerful Shia cleric Imran Reza Ansari would be contesting from Pattan assembly segment.
    In the last assembly election, Ansari had defeated NC candidate by 9934 votes.
    The party has decided to field advocate Bashir Ahmad Dar( former MLA) from Trehgam, Irfan Panditpori from Langate, Dr Naseer Awan from Karnah and Mudasir Akbar Shah from Lolab. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    BJP has reduced resolution of Kashmir issue to conducting Assembly polls: Mufti
    Next article
    Article 370 part of history, will never come back: Amit Shah at BJP manifesto launch for J-K polls
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    When will full statehood return to J-K, why has security situation deteriorated there: Cong to Shah

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 6: The Congress on Friday took...

    Fast Cash, No Hassle: Emergency Loan Solutions

    Northlines Northlines -
    Are you aware of the recent upgrades in loan...

    Paris Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins gold in Men’s High Jump T64 with Asian Record

    Northlines Northlines -
    Paris , Sept 6: The Indian para-athlete Praveen Kumar...

    “We have surrendered seats…Having an alliance was too important,” Omar Abdullah on tie-up with congress for J&K Polls

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 6: Noting that his party has “surrendered”...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    When will full statehood return to J-K, why has security situation...

    Fast Cash, No Hassle: Emergency Loan Solutions

    Paris Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins gold in Men’s High Jump T64...