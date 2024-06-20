Patna High Court Strikes Down Bihar’s Quota Hike From 50% To 65%

Patna: In a setback to the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, the Patna High Court on Thursday struck down its last year's decision to raise quotas for Dalits, backward classes and tribals from 50 to 65 per cent.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran passed the order on a bunch of petitions which had opposed the legislation brought by the state government in November 2023.

The quotas were increased following a comprehensive survey of castes which gave a fresh estimate of the population of SCs, STs, OBCs and extremely backward classes (EBCs) in Bihar.

The Nitish Kumar government on November 21 last year issued gazette notifications for raising the quota for deprived castes from 50 to 65 per cent in state government jobs and educational institutions.

“On our plea that the amendments violated Articles 14, 16 and 20 of the Constitution, the court had reserved its judgment in March. Today, the court allowed the petitions,” said Ritika Rani, one of the counsels who appeared on behalf of the petitioners.

These articles deal with equality before the law and equal protection of the laws (Art 14), equality of opportunity for all citizens in matters relating to employment (Art 16) and safeguarding certain rights in criminal proceedings (Art 20).

Another counsel for the petitioners, Nirbhay Prashant, said the state government defended the move stressing that it was based on the caste survey.