back to top
Search
    JammuPass Resolution On Restoring J&K’s Statehood In First Cabinet Meeting: Party Amalgam...
    JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

    Pass Resolution On Restoring J&K’s Statehood In First Cabinet Meeting: Party Amalgam To NC-Cong

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 12: An amalgam of several political parties and social groups on Saturday urged the Conference-Congress alliance to pass a resolution in its first cabinet meeting seeking restoration of statehood to Jammu and .

     

    Members of the All Party United Morcha (APUM), who met in Jammu, also congratulated the NC-Congress alliance on its “spectacular victory” in the recent assembly elections, a statement issued here said.
    The NC won 42 of the 90 assembly seats which went to polls while the Congress won six. The two allies together hold the majority in the 95-member assembly — five members are to be nominated by the lieutenant governor. Four Independents and the lone AAP MLA-elect have also extended their support to the coalition.
    In the meeting held at the residence of former MP Sheikh Abdul Rehman, the APUM appealed to the NC-Congress alliance to pass a resolution in its first cabinet meeting seeking restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, providing 200 units of free electricity and regularising daily wage labourers.
    The members of the APUM met in Jammu and congratulated the NC-Congress alliance on its spectacular victory in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, it said in a statement here.
    Announcing full support to the coalition government, the APUM thanked the people for rejecting “communal forces”.
    The meeting was attended by state chief Shiv Sena (UBT) Manish Sahni, prominent activists I D Khajuria, Salim Mir, Narinder Singh Khalsa, Narinder Khajuria, Comrade Subhash Mehta and Sunny Kant Chib.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Over 70% Of 90 Newly-Elected MLAs In J&K Graduates
    Next article
    Jammu Celebrates Dussehra with Festivity and Devotion
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Samson’s maiden ton takes India to record-breaking 297/6 against Bangladesh in 3rd T20I

    Northlines Northlines -
    Hyderabad, Oct 12: Sanju Samson hit the second fastest...

    Farooq Abdullah Message For Kashmiri Pandits : ‘Come Back Home’

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 12: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on...

    Three Arrested for Thefts in Kishtwar’s Religious Sites, J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 12: Three persons were arrested for their...

    Jammu Celebrates Dussehra with Festivity and Devotion

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 18: Dussehra marking the victory of good...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samson’s maiden ton takes India to record-breaking 297/6 against Bangladesh in...

    Farooq Abdullah Message For Kashmiri Pandits : ‘Come Back Home’

    Three Arrested for Thefts in Kishtwar’s Religious Sites, J&K