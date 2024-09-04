back to top
Search
    IndiaParalympics: Indian para-athlete Sachin Khilari wins silver in men's shot put F46...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Paralympics: Indian para-athlete Sachin Khilari wins silver in men’s shot put F46 category

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Paris, Sep 4: 's Sachin Sarjerao Khilari on Wednesday added a Paralympic silver to his title in men's shot put F46 event with an Asian record distance of 16.32m at the ongoing Games here.
    The 34-year-old Khilari achieved his best throw of the day in his second attempt to better his own earlier Asian record of 16.30m which he set while winning gold in the World Para-Athletics Championships in Japan in May.
    Greg Stewart of Canada defended his Tokyo Paralympic gold with a throw of 16.38m. Luka Bakovic of Croatia took the bronze with 16.27m.
    Khilari's silver is the 11th medal from para-athletics in the ongoing Games. He had also won a gold in last year's Asian Para Games in China.
    F46 classification is for athletes with arm deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in arms, with athletes competing in a standing position.
    Khilari has an impaired left hand.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    PM is psychologically finished, his govt will be removed soon: Rahul Gandhi in J-K
    Next article
    Droupadi Murmu : Economic empowerment of women will lead to country’s progress
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    ECI enforces exit poll ban during J&K Assembly Elections

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 4: The Election Commission of India (ECI)...

    Delhi court adjourns order on Er Rashids bail plea

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sept 4:  A Delhi court on Wednesday...

    BJP trying to make as many Independents win in Kashmir as possible to form govt: Omar Abdullah

    Northlines Northlines -
    GANDERBAL, Sept 4:  National Conference (NC) vice president Omar...

    NC’s Farooq Abdullah: Forming Alliances to Fight BJP’s Divisive Tactics

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar/Dooru), Sep 4: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ECI enforces exit poll ban during J&K Assembly Elections

    Delhi court adjourns order on Er Rashids bail plea

    BJP trying to make as many Independents win in Kashmir as...