Search
IndiaOur Govt Gave New Flight To Aspirations Of My Family Members Across...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Our Govt Gave New Flight To Aspirations Of My Family Members Across Country: PM Modi

By: Northlines

Date:

Lucknow, Mar 31: Ahead of his first Lok Sabha election rally in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday referred to the people of the country as his family members and said his government has given a new flight to their aspirations.
The prime minister will hold a rally in Meerut on Sunday where the BJP has fielded actor Arun Govil of TV serial ‘Ramayan' fame as its candidate. According to sources, apart from Govil, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, who recently joined the BJP-led Democratic Alliance, will share the dais with the prime minister.

In a post on X in Hindi, PM Modi said, “In the last 10 years, our government, through its work, has given a new flight to the aspirations of my family members across the country. To give further speed to this, the countrymen have once again made up their mind to go with the BJP-NDA in the .” “Will get the privilege of receiving blessings from the public around 3.30 pm today in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi routinely refers to the people of the country as his family members.
Around 15.34 crore people are eligible to vote in Uttar Pradesh — a politically crucial state with 80 Lok Sabha seats where elections will be held in seven phases from April 19.
Meerut will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 62 seats and its ally Apna Dal (S) two seats. The Congress won the Rae Bareli seat of Sonia Gandhi. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which fought the elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, was the biggest gainer in the alliance with 10 seats.
Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party won five seats while the Rashtriya Lok Dal couldn't open its account in the polls. (Agencies)

Previous article
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Bans Red Carpets At Official Events
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Bans Red Carpets At Official Events

Northlines Northlines -
ISLAMABAD, Mar 31:  Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has...

INDIA Bloc Leaders, Kejriwal’s Wife Gather At Ramlila Maidan For ‘Loktantra Bachao’ Rally

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Mar 31: In a show of opposition...

President Murmu Confers Bharat Ratna On L K Advani

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Mar 31: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday...

Lok Sabha Polls | Security Forces Conduct Flag Marches Across Kashmir Valley

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Mar 30:  The security forces conducted flag marches...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Bans Red Carpets At Official Events

Barge collision with Oklahoma bridge forces highway closure

How Prince William is Being a Source of Strength and Support...