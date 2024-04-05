Search
OnePlus 65-inch 4K QLED TV Provides Immersive Viewing Experience On A Budget
OnePlus 65-inch 4K QLED TV Provides Immersive Viewing Experience On A Budget

The OnePlus 65-inch QLED TV is a great option for anyone looking for a large screen television that doesn't compromise on performance or smart capabilities. As one of the most affordable 4K smart TVs in its size range, it provides a truly immersive viewing experience for movies and TV shows.

The television features a QLED display with 4K resolution and HDR support which results in vibrant colors and sharp details. It accurately reproduces the nuances in images with its wide color gamut. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ standards take picture quality to the next level.

For impressive audio output, the OnePlus TV houses four full-range speakers that deliver 30W output. Dolby Atmos gives viewers a feeling of surround sound. The clever hardware and software work in unison to offer a seamless audio-visual experience.

On the connectivity front, it has plenty of ports including HDMI, USB, Bluetooth and WiFi for smooth data transfer. The Android TV interface is intuitive to navigate. Popular streaming applications like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube are optimally compatible. Google Assistant support allows hands-free operations.

Considering its large screen size and top-tier specifications, the OnePlus 65-inch QLED TV offers great value for money. It is undoubtedly a smart choice for those seeking an immersive home theater experience within an affordable price range.

Previous article
Achieve balanced facial features through a subtle yet effective non-surgical nose job procedure
