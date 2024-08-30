back to top
    One person killed, 8 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 29: One person was killed and eight others were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

    The incident took place on the Mughal road at Chandimarh area, they said.

    Nine people were injured in the incident. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital, they said.

    One person, identified as Yasir , among the injured, died on the way to the hospital. Others are undergoing treatment, they added.

