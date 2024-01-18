Omar woos Gujjars & Bakerwals, asks them to list NC ‘shortcomings’

Jammu: To woo Gujjars and Bakerwals, a significant vote bank, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah sought to know from the communities the “mistakes his party had committed that alienated them from the party”.



Addressing a ‘Gujjar and Bakerwal Conference' at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan in Jammu, Omar said, “We (NC) were not able to sustain the relation we had with the Gujjars and Bakerwals. In fact, we had a strong relationship, which somehow no longer exists. I can see that you people have been forced to come here. The passion and dedication are missing.” Omar's response came after seeing a thin attendance at the conference.

The former CM, however, said the relations could again be strengthened if the leaders of the communities cited the reasons for the “alienation”. He also said the Gujjars and Bakerwals had also started exploring the option of other political parties. “The 2014 Assembly elections in J&K are a proof where a community leader even won on the BJP ticket,” he said.



Gujjars and Bakerwals, the nomadic tribes of J&K, are seen by all political parties as a major vote bank. They mainly reside in Rajouri and Poonch, which form part of the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency.

After three members of the Gujjar community, who were picked up for questioning following the ambush on an Army vehicle in Poonch recently, died in Army custody, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had met their families. Even Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled pay a visit, but that couldn't happen due to adverse weather.



“If I keep reminding what our leaders did for you in the past, it will not be something constructive. The young generation does not know anything about the relation of the community with the NC…. These conferences will not be fruitful until your leaders do not point out our mistakes,” said Omar.

Talking to the media later, he alleged that if “the BJP had to rely on religion for winning elections despite being in power for 10 years, it was the biggest sign of its misrule”.