Omar To Contest From Ganderbal As NC Releases 2nd List Of 32 Candidates For Assembly Polls

Srinagar, Aug 27: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah will contest the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections from the Ganderbal segment, the party said on Tuesday, in what marks a U-turn for the former chief minister who had vowed to not fight for a seat in the legislature of a union territory.



The party released a list of 32 candidates which included Omar Abdullah for the Ganderbal assembly seat, a constituency that he represented from 2009 to 2014 when he was the chief minister of the NC-Congress coalition government.

Omar Abdullah had dropped hints on Monday that he is likely to reconsider his decision of not contesting the polls.

Speaking to media after the NC and Congress announced their seat-sharing arrangement on Monday, Omar Abdullah said he does not want to send out a “wrong signal” by asking his party colleagues to contest and the people to cast their votes for an assembly “that I may be suggesting that I look down upon”.

“I am conscious of one thing which I had not thought over fully, which is my mistake. If I was not ready to contest an election for an assembly, how can I get the people ready to vote for that assembly?

“How can I hope that my colleagues will seek votes for an assembly which I am not ready to accept or may be suggesting that I look down upon? It has put a pressure on me and I do not want to give a wrong signal to the people,” he said.



As per the second list released by National Conference

1.Kangan (ST): Mian Mehar Ali

2.Ganderbal: Omar Abdullah

3.Hazratbal: Salman Ali Sagar

4.Khanyar: Ali Mohammad Sagar

5.Habba Kadal: Shameema Firdous

6.Lal Chowk: Ahsan Pardesi

7.Chanapora: Mushtaq Guroo

8.Zadibal: Tanvir Sadiq

9.Eidgah: Mubarak Gul

10.Khan Sahib: Saif-Ud-Din Bhat

11.Char-I-Sharief: Abdul Raheem Rather

12.Chadoora: Ali Mohammad Dar

13.Gulab Ghar (ST): Er. Khursheed

14.Kalakote/Sunderbani: Yashu Vardhan Singh

15.Nowshera: Surinder Chowdary

16.Budhal (ST): Javid Chowdary

17.Poonch Haveli: Ajaz Ahmad Jan

18.Mendhar (ST): Javid Rana

19.Karnah: Javid Mirchal

20.Trehgam: Mir Saifullah

21.Kupwara: Nasir Aslam Wani (Sogami)

22.Lolab: Qaiser Jamsheed Lone

23.Handwara: Chowdary Mohammad Ramzan

24.Sopore: Irshad Rasool Kar

25.Rafiabad: Javid Ahmad Dar

26.Uri: Dr. Sajad Shafi Uri

27.Baramulla: Javid Hussain Beigh

28.Tangmarg: Farooq Ahmad Shah

29.Pattan: Javid Reyaz Bedar

30.Sonawari: Hilal Akbar Lone

31.Gurez (ST): Nazir Ahmad Gurezi

32.Jammu North: Ajay Kumar Sadhotra