back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirOmar To Contest From Ganderbal As NC Releases 2nd List Of 32...
    Jammu KashmirJK Assembly ElectionsKashmir

    Omar To Contest From Ganderbal As NC Releases 2nd List Of 32 Candidates For Assembly Polls

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Aug 27: Conference vice president Omar Abdullah will contest the and assembly elections from the Ganderbal segment, the party said on Tuesday, in what marks a U-turn for the former chief minister who had vowed to not fight for a seat in the legislature of a union territory.

    The party released a list of 32 candidates which included Omar Abdullah for the Ganderbal assembly seat, a constituency that he represented from 2009 to 2014 when he was the chief minister of the NC-Congress coalition government.
    Omar Abdullah had dropped hints on Monday that he is likely to reconsider his decision of not contesting the polls.

    Speaking to media after the NC and Congress announced their seat-sharing arrangement on Monday, Omar Abdullah said he does not want to send out a “wrong signal” by asking his party colleagues to contest and the people to cast their votes for an assembly “that I may be suggesting that I look down upon”.
    “I am conscious of one thing which I had not thought over fully, which is my mistake. If I was not ready to contest an election for an assembly, how can I get the people ready to vote for that assembly?

    “How can I hope that my colleagues will seek votes for an assembly which I am not ready to accept or may be suggesting that I look down upon? It has put a pressure on me and I do not want to give a wrong signal to the people,” he said.

    As per the second list released by National Conference
    1.Kangan (ST): Mian Mehar Ali
    2.Ganderbal: Omar Abdullah
    3.Hazratbal: Salman Ali Sagar
    4.Khanyar: Ali Mohammad Sagar
    5.Habba Kadal: Shameema Firdous
    6.Lal Chowk: Ahsan Pardesi
    7.Chanapora: Mushtaq Guroo
    8.Zadibal: Tanvir Sadiq
    9.Eidgah: Mubarak Gul
    10.Khan Sahib: Saif-Ud-Din Bhat
    11.Char-I-Sharief: Abdul Raheem Rather
    12.Chadoora: Ali Mohammad Dar
    13.Gulab Ghar (ST): Er. Khursheed
    14.Kalakote/Sunderbani: Yashu Vardhan Singh
    15.Nowshera: Surinder Chowdary
    16.Budhal (ST): Javid Chowdary
    17.Poonch Haveli: Ajaz Ahmad Jan
    18.Mendhar (ST): Javid Rana
    19.Karnah: Javid Mirchal
    20.Trehgam: Mir Saifullah
    21.Kupwara: Nasir Aslam Wani (Sogami)
    22.Lolab: Qaiser Jamsheed Lone
    23.Handwara: Chowdary Mohammad Ramzan
    24.Sopore: Irshad Rasool Kar
    25.Rafiabad: Javid Ahmad Dar
    26.Uri: Dr. Sajad Shafi Uri
    27.Baramulla: Javid Hussain Beigh
    28.Tangmarg: Farooq Ahmad Shah
    29.Pattan: Javid Reyaz Bedar
    30.Sonawari: Hilal Akbar Lone
    31.Gurez (ST): Nazir Ahmad Gurezi
    32.Jammu North: Ajay Kumar Sadhotra

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Restoration Of Dignity, Identity Of People Of Kashmir Is Priority: PDP Leader Para
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Restoration Of Dignity, Identity Of People Of Kashmir Is Priority: PDP Leader Para

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 27: PDP youth president Waheed Para on...

    SC Grants Bail To BRS Leader K Kavitha In Delhi Excise Policy Cases

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 27: In a relief to BRS...

    Jailed cleric Sarjan Barkati to contest assembly polls as independent

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 27: A popular religious cleric Sarjan Ahmad...

    J-K assembly polls: Aim of alliance with Congress is to defeat communal forces, says National Conference Banihal candidate

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 27: Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Restoration Of Dignity, Identity Of People Of Kashmir Is Priority: PDP...

    SC Grants Bail To BRS Leader K Kavitha In Delhi Excise...

    Aamir Khan analyses Laal Singh Chaddha failure and plans to back...