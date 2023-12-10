Of 20K MWs power generation potential, J&K harnesses only 3505 MWs: Vision 2047

Srinagar, Dec 9: With the outcry over the Power crisis in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have said that the region has a potential of 20,000 Megawatt (MW) hydel power generation. However, only 3504.90 MW has been harnessed so far.

Planning and Monitoring Department in ‘JK Vision Document 2047' has stated, “Opportunities J&K is bestowed with huge hydel generation potential, however, out of the total identified potential of 20,000 Megawatt (MW), only 3504.90 MW has been harnessed so far leaving as much as 16500 MW of the identified potential is yet to be tapped.

The document further read, “As such, there is huge scope for developing small and mega size hydro projects in the coming 25 years to harness the said potential which would require an investment of around Rs 20,000,0 Cr as per the current PL.”

It also states that in the transmission sector, capacities shall be created progressively for which J&K may follow the TBCB route or JV formation for the execution of upcoming transmission projects.

Stating the opportunities for the concerned authorities, the document further reveals that to improve efficiency in the distribution sector, studies are underway to decide the most suitable model for the privatization of distribution functions in J&K.

“With so many power infrastructure development projects in pipeline or conceptualized, J&K will soon unleash huge employment opportunities for the youth,” it reads.

Principal Secretary, Power Development Department (PDD) H Rajesh Prasad was not available for his comments on the issue.