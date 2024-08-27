back to top
Search
    IndiaNon-Compliance With SNJPC Proposals: Chief Secretaries Of 18 States, UTs Appear...
    India

    Non-Compliance With SNJPC Proposals: Chief Secretaries Of 18 States, UTs Appear In SC

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    New Delhi: Chief secretaries of 18 states and union territories appeared before the Supreme Court on Tuesday over alleged non-implementation of the Second Judicial Pay Commission's (SNJPC) recommendations on payment of pension arrears and retirement benefits to judicial officers.

    The top court took note of compliance affidavits of states and union territories like Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Kerala and Delhi and ordered the closure of proceedings against them.

    A bench comprising Chief Justice of (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the chief secretaries and finance secretaries of states which have complied with the top court's directions on payment of arrears relating to pay, pension and allowance to judicial officers need not appear before the court any more.

    “We have (find) no pleasure in calling the chief and finance secretaries of the states, but consistently the counsels of states have been absent during the hearings,” it said.

    The court had summoned the top bureaucrats of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and , Ladakh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Bihar, Goa, Haryana and Odisha to appear before it on Tuesday.

    The direction came after senior lawyer K Parmeswar, who is assisting the court as amicus curiae (a friend of court), told the bench that despite several orders and extension of time, 18 states and union territories had not complied with the SNJPC recommendations fully.

    The All India Judges Association (AIJA) is seeking implementation of welfare and other measures for former judges and judicial officers.

     

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    FIR filed against contractor and structural consultant over collapse of Shivaji Maharaj’s statue
    Next article
    Bangladesh Upheaval – Student Revolution or Sponsored Anarchy!
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NeoLiv partners Royal Green Realty to develop 20-acre project at Kundli-Sonipat, Haryana

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Real estate firm NeoLiv has tied up...

    Airtel to bring Apple video, music content for its customers later this year

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Airtel customers will get to access Apple...

    FIR filed against contractor and structural consultant over collapse of Shivaji Maharaj’s statue

    Northlines Northlines -
    MUMBAI: Police in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district have registered a...

    Mayawati Re-Elected BSP President, Says Party Not Disappointed Despite Poll Reverses

    Northlines Northlines -
    LUCKNOW: Mayawati was unanimously re-elected as the national president...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NeoLiv partners Royal Green Realty to develop 20-acre project at Kundli-Sonipat,...

    Munificent Angels Hosts Community Event in Parimpora to Raise HIV/AIDS Awareness

    Bangladesh garment industry faces crisis amid political unrest and floods