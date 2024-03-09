No conflict within INDI Bloc on seat-sharing in J&K: Congress

SRINAGAR, Mar 8: Talks on seat-sharing with NC and PDP in Jammu and Kashmir for the forthcoming parliamentary polls are on and there is no disagreement between the members of the INDIA bloc in the Union Territory, a Congress office-bearer said here on Friday.

“There is no disagreement. It is not a big issue. Every party has a right to claim as many seats it can. But, the talks are on,” Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) senior vice president Ghulam Nabi Monga told reporters.

Monga's remarks came after the National Conference (NC) said it will field candidates on the three seats in the Kashmir Valley without leaving a seat for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

J-K has five Lok Sabha seats, including two from Jammu region, while Ladakh has one. In the last elections, while the NC won all the three seats from the valley, the BJP won the two Jammu seats as well as the lone Ladakh seat.

Citing the the Congress' discussions on seat-sharing in Maharashtra and with parties like AAP, Monga said all the issues are resolved through talks.

“No one would have ever thought that Congress and AAP will come together. So, every issue is sorted through talks. NC has a right to claim even four or five seats. But ultimately talks happen and what will come out of those you will get to know,” he said.

The Congress leader said discussions are going on all the six seats in J-K and Ladakh.

“A final decision will be taken in a day or two. Everything will become clear when the discussions are given a final shape. Both the NC and the PDP are important for us. They are with us, they are a part of the INDIA bloc,” he said.

Asked about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at a rally here on Thursday, Monga said the prime minister should have talked about the restoration of statehood and democracy.

“What was the new thing that he said? The new thing would have been to talk about election or statehood.

“It is unfortunate that the Supreme Court had to tell the government to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He should have addressed the issues of inflation and unemployment,” he said.