Search
IndiaNIA announces Rs 10 Lakh reward each on two accused wanted in...
India

NIA announces Rs 10 Lakh reward each on two accused wanted in Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Mar 29: The Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for sharing information leading to the arrest of two key accused, one of them using Hindu names to hide identity, in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

The agency requested the general public for information on the duo — Mussavir Hussain Shazib alias Shazeb alias Md Juned Hussain alias Mohammed Juned Sayed and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa alias Abdul Matheen Taha alias Matheen alias Taha alias Vignesh D alias Sumit “or any other assumed Hindu name” — wanted in the case, according to its posts on X.

Taha, aged about 30 years, has been using Hindu identity documents, forged Aadhaar card in the name of Vignesh or other similar forged ID documents to conceal identity, the NIA said.

The agency shared their pictures and identified men's/boys' hostel, PG/sharing accommodations/ low hotels and lodges as their preferred places of stay.

The NIA said accused Shazib, aged 30 years, prefers to wear “jeans, T-shirt and shirt” and “black smart watch”.

Both Shazib and Taha often wear “mask, wig and fake beard”, it said.

Whoever provides any information leading to the arrest of the accused person shall be given Rs 10 lakh reward, the NIA said in identical public notice on each of the accused, shared on X.

People can share details regarding these two accused through email at info.blr.nia@gov.in or through telephone numbers 080-29510900, 8904241100, besides the NIA's office in Bengaluru.

“Identity of (the) informer will be kept secret,” it said.

In a major breakthrough, the NIA had on Wednesday arrested Muzammil Shareef, the key conspirator in the blast case.

NIA investigations have revealed that Muzammil Shareef had extended logistic support to these two wanted accused in the case, involving an IED explosion at the cafe located at ITPL Road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1.

Muzammil Shareef was picked up on Wednesday and placed in custody as a co-conspirator after NIA teams cracked down at 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka, five in Tamil Nadu and one in Uttar Pradesh.

The NIA took over the probe on March 3.

Several customers and hotel staff members were injured, some of them grievously, in the blast, which caused extensive damage to the property. (Agencie

Previous article
People’s aspirations not linked with any party, but nation’s growing stature: Rajnath
Next article
Chinese companies suspend work on multiple dams in Pakistan
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Cong bats for women reservation in Govt jobs

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Mar 29: The Congress will reserve 50...

Modi Govt trying to make Congress Party bankrupt, says Venugopal

Northlines Northlines -
ALAPPUZHA, (Kerala), Mar 29: The Congress on Friday sharply...

Lok Sabha Polls: More than 79,000 violations reported so far through C-Vigil App, says EC

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 29: The Election Commission (EC) on...

Himachal Multi-Crore Scholarship Scam: CBI files charge sheet against 20 institutes, 105 individuals

Northlines Northlines -
Shimla, Mar 29: The CBI has concluded its investigation...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Cong bats for women reservation in Govt jobs

Modi Govt trying to make Congress Party bankrupt, says Venugopal

Lok Sabha Polls: More than 79,000 violations reported so far through...