New chapter from June 4, AAP to come out stronger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: Unfazed by the corruption case against Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a special interaction with The Tribune today, said the party will emerge stronger in the upcoming parliamentary elections.



CM Mann said public was watching the developments closely and would script a “new chapter” on June 4, when the Lok Sabha results are declared.

He said it was worrying the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was being used as a weapon by the BJP government at the Centre to silence its Opposition. “The Centre is not allowing easy working in Punjab, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu because these don't have BJP governments,” he said. Recent revelations after the Supreme Court orders had shown the BJP was using central agencies to extort money from companies through electoral bonds.



Replying to a question on AAP claiming victimisation and at the same time booking more than 10 top Congress leaders after the party came to power in Punjab, CM Mann said there was evident proof of involvement of those named in various cases. In case of AAP, the ED had not been able to establish any money trail, he claimed.

Responding to a question on SAD leader Bikram Majithia being repeatedly summoned by the special investigation team (SIT) without a chalan, CM Mann said the case was taking time because it had been handled “very carelessly” by the Congress government. The chalan would come up and the guilty would not be spared after the loose ends were tied, he asserted.



CM Mann said the ED had nothing to connect the AAP government in Punjab with any scam linked to excise and liquor policy. The state had increased its liquor revenue from Rs 6,200 crore annually to Rs 9,200 crore, CM Mann added.