    Must make all efforts to change ‘culture of adjournments’ in courts: President Murmu

    NEW DELHI, Sept 1:  President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said that efforts need to be made to change the “ of adjournments” in courts to ensure swift justice.
      Addressing the valedictory event of the two-day Conference of the District Judiciary here, she said that the pendency of court cases is a big challenge for “all of us”.
    “All possible efforts need to be made to change the culture of adjournments in courts,” she said.
    Murmu said all judges of the country have the responsibility to protect justice.
    She said common people's stress level increases in courtroom settings, a phenomenon she coined as “Black court syndrome,” and suggested it be studied.
    She also expressed happiness over the increase in the number of women judicial officers.
    The event was attended by Chief Justice of D Y Chandrachud and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal. Murmu also released a flag and insignia of the Supreme Court during the programme  held at the Bharat Mandapam here.
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

