    Meghan Markle lends star power to new Netflix cooking show promoting women’s charities

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Duchess in the Kitchen: Meghan dishes out cooking tips in new Netflix show

    The Duchess of Sussex has wrapped up filming for her guest appearance in an upcoming Netflix cooking series that spotlights the humanitarian work of various charities. Meghan agreed to participate in the untitled show to raise awareness for organizations supporting underprivileged women by sharing her favorite recipes and cooking techniques.

    Sources close to the former royal say she enjoyed the experience of being back behind the camera but found it difficult at times. As a public figure continually under intense media scrutiny, Meghan feels there is little room for mistakes or imperfection in her public persona. She strives to make a positive impact through her philanthropic efforts but feels constrained in her ability to authentically connect with audiences.

    Over the past year, Meghan has embraced opportunities like this Netflix series that allow her to spotlight worthy causes near to her heart. While reception to her involvement has been mixed, she remains committed to advocating for groups empowering women through and career opportunities. Viewers can look forward to glimpses into the duchess' personal kitchen as well as insight into the non-profits aided by the show's proceeds when it premieres later this year.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

