Meghan Markle Feels ‘Humiliated’ After Being ‘Ignored’ by Hollywood A-Lister

Meghan Markle is believed to have suffered a “pretty big blow” following a recent Hollywood snub. A source told Closer UK that Kris Jenner has “rejected” the Sussexes shortly after polls revealed that their popularity is on the decline.

“Kris has a lot on her plate, but ultimately people can't help but wonder if she's dropped them because she's seen the disastrous opinion polls on the Sussexes,” the insider told the outlet. The source added that this has left the Duchess of Sussex “humiliated” as she initially had her own reservations about working with the Kardashians.

“No doubt they [Harry and Meghan] felt they were lowering their standards a little by associating with the Kardashians, so to end up being rejected by them is a pretty big blow,” the source said. “Meghan had eventually come around to the idea and was excited to be working with Kardashians…so it's beyond humiliating for her to be tossed aside.”

Notably, Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, was previously pictured alongside Jenner and Kim Kardashian at the This Is About Humanity's annual soiree in Los Angeles.

‘Meghan doesn't harbour any negative feelings'

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that Meghan is all set to step into the next phrase of her career outside life as a working royal. “You're established in one world and then you enter another and your narrative is dictated by external forces,” a source told Us Magazine. “Meghan has transitioned from actress to royal to entrepreneur…She's worn many hats, but she believes age and experience have [prepared her] for a bigger purpose in life. She's very happy with the role she's carved out.”

The insider added, “After Spare, [Harry and Meghan] realised, ‘OK, we're ready to move on. We want to focus on our future…We can have meaning and importance separate from the lives we had previously.' Meghan doesn't harbour any negative feelings. She just wants peace, and knows you can't find peace if you harbour resentments.”