Majlis condemns house arrest of Mirwaiz

Srinagar: Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema Jammu and Kashmir, the largest amalgam of religious, social and educational organisations of Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday condemned the house arrest of moderate separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.



“The administration's persistent decision to impose undue restrictions on Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir is condemnable,” the statement issued by Majlis said.

“It is a grave violation of the Mirwaiz's religious freedom and direct interference in the religious affairs of the Muslims of the valley,” the Majlis said, adding it is a serious concern for the religious organisation and the people of the state.



“It is beyond our comprehension why the government is repeatedly detaining the Mirwaiz at his home on Fridays and important religious occasions,” the Majlis said.



“Being released from detention after more than four years, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir was allowed to offer Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid Srinagar only on three Fridays. This unjust gesture seriously hurts the sentiments of the people of Kashmir associated with the Mirwaiz and Jamia Masjid,” the Majlis added.



“Such disregard of the administration towards Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is the topmost religious leader of Kashmir, and lakhs of his followers is deplorable,” the Majlis said.

“Claims of ‘normalcy' by the authorities are also completely belied by this measure,” the Majlis said.



“We urge the government to stop its authoritarian approach and allow the Mirwaiz to carry forward his mission of religious propagation unhindered,” the Majlis said.



Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest and barred from addressing the Friday congregation.



Since his release from house arrest in September last year, Mirwaiz has been permitted to deliver the Friday sermon on only three occasions.



Last month, Mirwaiz was allowed to travel to New Delhi for the first time since being placed under house arrest in August 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Mirwaiz described his visit to Delhi as “purely private and personal.”