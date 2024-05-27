Mahesh Babu overjoyed as son Gautam wraps up school

Mahesh Babu beams with pride as son Gautam completes schooling

Famous Telugu actor Mahesh Babu was feeling extremely proud and elated as his son Gautam Ghattamaneni recently graduated from the prestigious International School of Hyderabad. The proud father attended the graduation ceremony along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara to celebrate Gautam's milestone achievement.

Taking to social media, Mahesh Babu penned an emotional note expressing how full his heart felt seeing his son embark on the next chapter of his journey. He shared photos from the day and said seeing Gautam graduate fills him with immense pride. The actor wished Gautam the very best as he chases his dreams and knows he will only scale greater heights.

Namrata Shirodkar also took to her social media profile to post pictures from the eventful day. She expressed her joy at Gautam's graduation in a heartwarming message. Namrata advised her son to stay true to himself, follow his passions and never lose sight of his goals as he steps into a new phase of life. She assured Gautam of her endless love and support no matter where his path may lead.

According to reports, Gautam is now likely to head to New York for his higher education after completing schooling. On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film with noted director SS Rajamouli titled tentatively as SSMB29.