“Love Potatoes but Worried About Weight? 10 Amazing Ways to Enjoy Aloo Without Guilt”

From crispy potato skins to potato and avocado salad, here are delicious ways to enjoy potatoes guilt-free. A dietician shares 10 healthy recipes.

Are you a potato lover but concerned about weight gain and blood sugar spikes? Fear not, for potatoes, despite being a storehouse of carbohydrates, also pack a punch of wonderful nutrients like potassium, Vitamin C, B6, and fibre. By cooking them in a way that retains their vitamins and prevents adding fats and calories, you can enjoy your favourite vegetable guilt-free. Steaming, boiling, air-frying are some of the methods that help support weight loss as they do not require much oil. So, resist gorging on aloo tikkis, samosas or French fries if you want to stick to your weight loss goals.

Boiling potatoes before using them in recipes is not just a calorie-cutting technique, it's a smart move to retain vitamins and minerals. It's also low-glycaemic and helpful for people with diabetes. Baking potatoes along with their skin is not just a cooking method, it's a way to get benefitted with additional fibre content. Plus, it helps retain potassium which is good for regulating blood pressure.

Guru Prasad Das, Senior Dietitian, CARE Hospitals, Bhubaneswar in an interview with HT Digital shares amazing potato recipes that are good for your health.

1. Potato and kale soup

This hearty and nutritious soup combines the earthy flavours of potatoes with the nutrient-rich goodness of kale. Start by sautéing onions and garlic, then add chopped potatoes and vegetable broth, allowing them to cook until tender. Finally, stir in fresh kale and simmer until wilted. This soup is a powerhouse of vitamins K and C, fibre, and antioxidants, providing a warm and comforting meal that's both healthy and satisfying.

2. Roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Elevate the classic mashed potatoes by incorporating roasted garlic, which adds a rich and savoury depth of flavour. Boil potatoes until soft, then mash them with roasted garlic, a small amount of butter, and low-fat milk. The result is a creamy and flavourful side dish with lower fat. Roasted garlic also offers immune-boosting properties, making this a delicious and health-conscious option.

3. Potato salad with Greek yoghurt

Traditional potato salad often comes laden with mayonnaise, but this version swaps it out for Greek yogurt, providing a lighter and protein-rich alternative. Mix boiled potatoes with Greek yoghurt, dill, red onion, and celery for a refreshing and tangy salad. Greek yoghurt adds probiotics, which are beneficial for gut health, and its creamy texture makes this dish indulgent yet healthy.

4. Stuffed baked potatoes

Turn a simple baked potato into a nutritious meal by stuffing it with a flavourful mixture of black beans, corn, salsa, and a sprinkle of cheese. Bake the potatoes until tender, then scoop out some of the flesh and mix it with the stuffing ingredients before returning it to the potato skins. This dish is high in fibre and protein from the beans and corn, with added vitamins from the salsa, making it a satisfying and balanced meal.

5. Potato and spinach frittata

This baked frittata is a perfect option for a protein-packed breakfast or light lunch. Combine boiled potatoes with fresh spinach, onions, and eggs, then bake until set. The result is a savoury and filling dish that's low in carbs and rich in iron and vitamins. The potatoes add a hearty texture, while the spinach provides a boost of nutrients, making this frittata both delicious and nourishing.