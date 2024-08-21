back to top
    Local politicians 'Influence' BMO appointment amidst upcoming MLA elections

    AJAY SHARMA

    SUNDERBANI, August 20: In a reportedly controversial move, local political pressure has resulted in the appointment of a new Block Medical Officer (BMO) at the Sunderbani Sub-District Hospital. The decision, allegedly influenced by leaders from the ruling party, has raised concerns about the timing and motives behind the appointment, especially with the upcoming MLA elections approaching.

    According to sources, the push for a local BMO began after certain political leaders advocated for the placement of a familiar figure in the hospital, ostensibly to ensure that the local population receives adequate medical facilities.

    However, critics argued that this move is less about public and more about securing votes. “Before this appointment, were people truly deprived of medical services?” questioned a local observer. “Or is this just a strategy to garner political support ahead of the elections?”

    The appointment comes at a time when officers and employees are typically positioned across different constituencies, with non-local officers often preferred to maintain neutrality during elections.

    “Yet, in this instance, the pressure from ruling party leaders proved overwhelming, leading senior health officers to concede to their demands,” said sources, adding that these leaders even went as far as staging protests within the hospital premises to push for their preferred BMO candidate.

    This led to a swift response from the administration, which, under significant pressure, proceeded with the controversial appointment.

    As election fever grips the region, many are left wondering whether this move will genuinely benefit the hospital and the local community, or if it's merely a political maneuver designed to sway voters.

    “With tensions running high, only time will tell if this decision will bring positive changes to Sunderbani's healthcare system or if it will merely serve the interests of a select few,” another source speculated.

    Complicating the situation further, there are concerns about private practices run by relatives of the newly appointed BMO, which have already started gaining prominence within the hospital premises.

    Health Ministry Writes To Heads Of Central Govt Hospitals To Enhance Security Of Healthcare Facilities
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

