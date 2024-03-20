Search
Jammu KashmirLight to moderate rain, snow over J&K during March 21-22: MeT
Light to moderate rain, snow over J&K during March 21-22: MeT

Srinagar, Mar 19: Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Tuesday predicted light to moderate rain and snow at many places over and during March 21 and 22.

The MeT office said that the will remain generally cloudy on March 21 and 22, with the possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at many places with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds over the plains of Kashmir and Jammu division.

The weather will generally remain dry on March 23, while it will turn generally cloudy with light rain and snow at a few places over Jammu and Kashmir on March 24. It said and added that on March 26, the weather will again remain generally dry while partly cloudy with light rain and snow at a few places during March 27 and 28.

Currently, the weather is pleasant, with a bright sun shining over the Kashmir valley.

The night temperature improved at most of the stations, while the day temperature recorded 5-7 °C above normal in Kashmir Valley on the previous day.

Srinagar recorded a low of 2.2 °C against 3.2 °C recorded during the intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday. It was -2.2 °C below normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Qazigund on the Srinagar-Jammu highway had a low of 2.2 °C, and the picnic spot of Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of 3.5 °C on Tuesday.

Pahalgam had a low of -0.9 °C against the -1.3 °C recorded a day ago. It was -1.0 °C below normal for the famous tourist hot spot of south Kashmir.

Gulmarg settled at -1.0 °C against -2.3 °C the previous night, and it was 1.3 °C above normal for the famous ski resort of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Kupwara recorded a low of 1.5 °C against the 1.3 °C on the previous night. It was 1.6 °C below normal for the frontier Kashmir district on Tuesday, the MeT office said.

Omar questions Centre over non-conduct of JK Assembly Polls with LS elections
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

