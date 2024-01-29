LG Sinha Lays Foundation Stone For Innovation Tower At University Of Jammu

JAMMU, Jan 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone for the Innovation Tower at University of Jammu. The facility will be completed in two phases under the Capex budget of 2023-24.

He said the cutting-edge facility will serve as a Central Hub for transformational Innovation, Incubation, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the Union Territory.

The One-of-a-kind facility will house Atal Innovation Centre & Data Analytical Centre, Skill Development & Career Progression Centre and Innovation Council. It will have a dedicated space for Innovative Undergraduate Program “Design Your Degree” and provide a collaborative space for startups, the Lt Governor observed.

The Innovation Tower will provide space for ideation and collaboration. It will encourage youth to discuss new concepts and utilise the testing facility for future projects to reduce the duration of the incubation period, he added.

The Lt Governor directed the planning team to ensure space is flexible with in-built capability and multiple spaces for future technology. He further emphasized on creating a space for intellectual collision and experience sharing by students and mentors.

Presently, the building is approved for construction with G+3 floors in Phase-I. There is a provision to raise the structure to G+7 floors in Phase-II.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department; Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor Jammu University; senior officials, faculty members and students of the University were present.