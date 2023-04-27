LG Sinha Inaugurates Newly Constructed 224 Residential Transit Accommodations For PM Package Employees

BANDIPORA, Apr 27: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha inaugurated the newly constructed 224 residential transit accommodations for PM Package employees, today at Odina Bandipora. On the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the sincere efforts are being made to fulfil the commitment of Government of India and to provide residential accommodations to all employees by next year. Replying to a question on the revival and promotion of Jammu Kashmir as preferred Film-shooting destination, the Lt Governor said the golden era of 80s is making a comeback to the valley. Last year, more than 300 movies were filmed in J&K. More film-makers are coming to Jammu Kashmir will strengthen the economy, provide employment and livelihood opportunities to locals and bring prosperity, he added. Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary and other senior officials, besides PRI members and large number of people were present.