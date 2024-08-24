Ladakhis Plan Foot March From Leh to Delhi to Urge Central Government to Resume Talks on 4-Point Agenda

Leh, Aug 24: The Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Saturday announced a foot march from Leh to Delhi next month to urge the Centre to resume the stalled dialogue with the leadership of Ladakh on their four-point agenda.







The LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), both separate groupings of various political, social and religious organisations, are jointly spearheading an agitation over the past four years in support of statehood, extension of the Constitution's sixth schedule, early recruitment process along with a public service commission for Ladakh, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

The talks between Ladakh representatives and the central government ended in March without any concrete outcome.

Announcing the peaceful march from Leh to the national capital, co-chairman of LAB Chering Dorjey Lakruk said a minimum 100 volunteers accompanied by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will start walking from Leh on September 1 and reach Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

However, there will be a change in the dates if the number of the volunteers remains less than 100 but the march will definitely happen, Lakruk said.

“The decision to conduct the march was taken at the Apex body meeting two days ago. Given the peak farming and tourism season, there is a possibility of less number of volunteers. We appeal to every section of the society to come forward and join the march,” he said.

Wangchuk, who was also present at the press conference, said the Ladakhis were hopeful that the central government after settling down for the third term, would carry forward the dialogue with their representatives.

“Through this march, we are following the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi because we believe in his doctrine of non-violence… We are fighting for our issues which are justified, democratic and safeguarding the environment,” he said.

“We want the nation to hear our voice and also want to impress the government to honour its promises and resume dialogue with our leaders,” he said.

Asked about his plan to go for another round of hunger strike, he said if the Ladakhi leaders were not called for the dialogue on the four-point agenda, he has no option but to take the extreme step once again.

“The LAB has decided not to go on a hunger strike for the time being to give more time to the government. We are prepared for it as well,” Wangchuk added.





Another LAB member Sheikh Nazir requested volunteers to join the march in large numbers and said the KDA representatives will be joining them when they cross into Himachal Pradesh as Jammu and Kashmir is heading for assembly elections next month.

He said they will meet the BJP leadership in Ladakh and will invite them for the march as well.





After the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, Ladakh, which shares its border with both Pakistan and China, was carved out as a Union Territory without legislature.