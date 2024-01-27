Kerala Guv gets Z+ cover after roadside standoff with SFI

Agencies

High drama played out in Kollam district of Kerala on Saturday when State Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, facing Students' Federation of India (SFI)'s black flag protest, got out of his car, took on the agitating Left student wing members, sat on the roadside and hit out at the Chief Minister in what seemed to be yet another chapter in the Raj Bhavan vs the ruling Left Democratic Front face-off.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Saturday extended Z+ security cover to Khan, who lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for ‘promoting lawlessness' and said that as head of the state ‘lawlessness shall not be tolerated' by him.

Khan, later in the evening, said that he ‘never asked for any additional security cover' and the Central government took that decision probably because of ‘lack of confidence in the state government'.

He also said that when power goes to someone's head, they think they are above the law. “That seems to be the case (here) as far as my feelings are concerned. You are vested with authority for a brief period of time. Democracy does not make me the ultimate arbiter. The ultimate arbiters are the common people,” he said speaking to reporters in the state capital.

He also termed the SFI activists as “a bunch of hoodlums” and said that he does not want to respond to them.

In the morning, a visibly irked Khan, on his way to Kottarakkara for an event, got out of his car at Nilamel, took on the agitating members of the Students Federation of India and sat on the roadside demanding police action against the activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-affiliated SFI for staging a black flag protest against him.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party threw its weight behind Khan, State General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that no Governor of any state in the country has behaved in this manner.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front on the other hand said that this was all part of the ongoing political drama of the state government and the Governor.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan said the Left government was showing double standards as no one was allowed to protest against the CM, but protestors were being sent by them to agitate against the Governor.

Khan was of the view that the ‘attacks' against him were being organised ‘to divert attention from the Left government's failures and provoke some drastic action (from him)'.