back to top
Search
BollywoodKatrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcome their first baby in London: Media...
BollywoodLatest NewsLead News

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcome their first baby in London: Media reports

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi: The rumours around actor Katrina Kaif's pregnancy have been going around for months but a recent video featuring her with husband Vicky Kaushal in London, sparked them. After a few media reports came in, it has been confirmed that the rumours were not baseless. One of the sources told a media portal, “Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London. Vicky is already there with here.”

The source also revealed that Katrina owns a house in Hampstead. In the video that sparked rumours, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen walking the streets of London hand in hand.

The Bollywood couple got married in December 2021, and many of their fans are now convinced that the couple will soon become parents.

Previous article
Tuesday’s ghastly tornadoes leave five dead and at least 35 injured in Iowa
Next article
Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

Northlines Northlines -
Shambhu (Patiala): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit...

Women make up less than 10 pc of Lok Sabha poll candidates: ADR

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 22: Less than 10 per cent...

RBI transfers record Rs 2.11 lakh crore dividend to government

Northlines Northlines -
MUMBAI, May 22: The Reserve Bank of India will...

Tata Group Joins Hands With IHCL Partners To Empower Youth In Jammu and Kashmir

Northlines Northlines -
MUMBAI, May 22: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Wednesday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Cannes 2024: Celebrities Embrace Indian Fashion on the Red Carpet, Featuring...

Criticism Towards Trump for Insulting Colombia-Born Judge Handling His Trial: “Consider...

New Ways to Tackle Diabetes and Obesity Complications: 4 Lifestyle Steps...