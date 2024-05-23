Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcome their first baby in London: Media reports

New Delhi: The rumours around Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif's pregnancy have been going around for months but a recent video featuring her with husband Vicky Kaushal in London, sparked them. After a few media reports came in, it has been confirmed that the rumours were not baseless. One of the sources told a media portal, “Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London. Vicky is already there with here.”



The source also revealed that Katrina owns a house in Hampstead. In the video that sparked rumours, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen walking the streets of London hand in hand.

The Bollywood couple got married in December 2021, and many of their fans are now convinced that the couple will soon become parents.