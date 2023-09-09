Kashmiri Kahwa, Mumbai Pao, Millet Pudding, Paan.. What’s for Dinner hosted by President Murmu for G20 Guests

New Delhi

Kashmiri Kahwa, Darjeeling Tea, Mumbai Pao and Jackfruit galette with glazed forest mushrooms were some of the delicacies served to the G20 leaders and delegates at the official dinner today.

The world leaders who are on a two-day visit to New Delhi on account of the G20 Summit were in for a diverse culinary experience at the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday.

President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed various heads of state including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanual Macron, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa among others at the dinner hosted at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the Summit.

“A medley of traditions, customs and climate, Bharat is diverse in many ways. Taste connects us. We celebrate ‘Sharad Ritu', the autumn season of abundance in this menu. It showcases the wealth of ingredients across Bharat, expressing our rich culinary heritage in a modern mosaic dedicated to the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' – ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future',” according to the menu card of the dinner.

The starter ‘Paatram' comprised foxtail millet leaf crisps topped with a yoghurt sphere and spiced chutney (containing milk, wheat and nuts).

It was followed by the main course ‘Vanavarnam', a jackfruit galette served with glazed forest mushrooms, little millet crisp and curry leaf tossed Kerala red rice.

Onion seed-flavoured ‘Mumbai Pao' and a cardamom-flavoured sweet flat bread ‘Bakarkhani' were the Indian bread served at the dinner

Meanwhile, reflecting a special emphasis on millets the dessert section included a cardamom-scented barnyard millet pudding, fig-peach compote and ‘Ambemohar' rice crisps containing milk, millet, wheat and nuts.

The beverages include Kashmiri Kahwa, filter coffee and Darjeeling tea. Paan-flavoured chocolate leaves were also served to the leaders.