Kashmir extends open invitation to public for Republic Day Function

Srinagar, Jan 2: and Administration on Tuesday extended an open invitation to the people for joining the Republic Day Function.

“I invite everyone to join the Republic Day function celebrations on January 26”, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri told media persons here.

He said the Republic day function would be held at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar this time and all are invited to participate.

Bidhuri hoped that people will turn to the Bakshi Stadium and join the Republic day celebration there.

