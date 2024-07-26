back to top
Search
    KargilKargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute to heroes of Kargil war,...
    KargilLadakhLatest News

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute to heroes of Kargil war, remembers their sacrifices

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Kargil (), Jul 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in the 1999 Kargil War. The Prime Minister laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memoria in Drass, Ladakh, on the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

    Chief of Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and all ranks of the armed forces also joined in remembering the supreme sacrifice made by the soldiers during the Kargil war.
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered his tributes to the valiant bravehearts of the Kargil War at the War Memorial in the national capital Delhi.
    Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the unwavering resolve and valour of the brave soldiers of the army.
    “Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the unwavering resolve of the valor of the brave soldiers of the army. In the Kargil war, the brave soldiers displayed the ultimate valor in the inaccessible hills of the Himalayas and forced the enemy army to kneel down, and made the country proud by hoisting the tricolour again in Kargil,” Shah posted on X.
    “Today on ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas' I salute the brave soldiers who protected the motherland with their courage in this war. The nation will never forget your sacrifice, dedication and sacrifice,” he added.
    On the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas today, families of the soldiers remember the bravery and dedication of their loved ones who laid their lives during the war between India and Pakistan at icy heights in 1999.
    Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates the success of Operation Vijay in 1999.
    During this conflict, Indian forces successfully reclaimed strategic positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that had been infiltrated by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists.
    Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will carry out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project virtually.
    An official release said that Shinkun La Tunnel Project consists of a 4.1 km long Twin-Tube tunnel which will be constructed at an altitude of around 15,800 feet on the Nimu – Padum – Darcha Road to provide all-weather connectivity to .
    Once completed, it will be the highest tunnel in the world. Shinkun La tunnel will not only ensure swift and efficient movement of the country's armed forces and equipment but also foster economic and social development in Ladakh. (Agencies)

    Previous article
    FPIs pull out $1.27 billion from Indian markets as Budget proposals hike capital gains tax rates
    Next article
    Over 2,500 pilgrims leave Jammu base camp For Amarnath
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    “Pakistan hasn’t learnt from its history,” says PM Modi on 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas

    Northlines Northlines -
    Kargil (Ladakh), Jul 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

    Indian soldiers forced enemy to kneel, made country proud by hoisting Tricolour again in Kargil,” Amit Shah

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 26: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

    PM Modi Executes ‘First Blast’ of World’s Highest Shinkun La Tunnel Amid Kargil Vijay diwas Commemorations

    Northlines Northlines -
    Kargil, Jul 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out...

    JammuAndKashmir LG Sinha pays tributes to Kargil war martyrs

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 26: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HMD launches budget-friendly Crest series to make high-quality smartphones accessible to...

    The alarming rise of HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer and the importance of...

    Can Natural Conception Happen After IVF? An Expert Explains the Real...