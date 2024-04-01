Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer Crew dominates the Box Office by garnering Rs 62.5 crore in opening weekend

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer Crew had an impressive start at the ticket counters. Riding high on positive reviews and long holiday weekend, the female fronted film raked in Rs 62.5 crore globally in its first 3 days.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew saw blockbuster openings on Friday and Saturday collecting Rs 20.07 crore and Rs 21.06 crore respectively worldwide. The film held well on Sunday with collections of Rs 21.40 crore taking its 3 day worldwide total to Rs 62.53 crore.

In the domestic market, Crew minted Rs 32.7 crore over the weekend. This is the third highest opening for an Indian movie this year after Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan. The positive word of mouth helped Crew maintain strong occupancies of 29.93% on Sunday with some evening shows going as high as 41.57%.

Leading ladies Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu delivered top-notch performances in Crew which received appreciation from both critics and audiences. The well-written characters and entertaining storyline kept the viewers engaged through the film.

Crew has given Kareena Kapoor her biggest opening hit since Laal Singh Chaddha. The ensemble cast coming together for a women oriented subject and Rajesh Krishnan's gripping direction made Crew a clear winner this weekend. With no major rival release, the movie is expected to continue its dream run in the coming days.