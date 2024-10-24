JNU Professor Mazhar Asif Appointed Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor

By
Northlines
-

AGENCIES

NEW DELHI: The president on Thursday appointed Mazhar Asif as Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor, according to Union Ministry of officials.

Asif is currently a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) School of Languages.

“The president of , in her capacity as the visitor of Jamia Millia Islamia, has been pleased to appoint Prof Mazhar Asif, School of Languages, JNU, New Delhi, as the vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia for a period of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier,” a ministry official said. (Agencies)

