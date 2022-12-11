J&K | Two Children Killed Due to Suspected ‘Hepatitis Outbreak’ in Anantnag

SRINAGAR, Dec 11: Two children were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district in a suspected hepatitis outbreak.

Official sources said while one child died a few days ago, another minor was killed by a suspected hepatitis outbreak on Sunday in the Qaimoh village of Anantnag district.

Sources said the minor boy infected with suspected hepatitis died in the Jhelum Valley medical college hospital in Srinagar city while a minor girl had also died a few ago in the same hospital.“Over a dozen people living in the village are suffering from suspected Hepatitis-A symptoms.“Medical teams and those from the Jal Shakti department are deployed on the ground to ascertain the presence of Hepatitis infection in the village,” sources said.