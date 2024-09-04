back to top
    J&K polls Rebel BJP leader to contest as independent from Jammu East

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sep 4: Amid growing rebellion in the BJP over ticket distribution for the assembly elections in Jammu and , senior party leader Chander Mohan Sharma on Wednesday announced his decision to contest the polls as an independent candidate from the Jammu East constituency.

    The BJP is facing significant discontent over ticket distribution, with leaders and workers protesting in several districts of the Jammu region.
    “On the demand of the people of my constituency, I have decided to contest the assembly elections from the Jammu East segment as an independent candidate. BJP has not done justice with its senior leaders and workers,” Sharma, who is convener of Tawi Andolan, told reporters here.
    He visited various areas of the constituency to gauge public sentiment about his candidacy, and said that most people have openly supported him.
    “There is widespread dissatisfaction among the people over various issues. They feel neglected. The people want me to contest elections here and they have pledged to ensure my victory,” he added.
    Expressing disappointment over the BJP allegedly sidelining its senior leaders in ticket distribution, Sharma said, “I have resigned from the party.” He had joined the party in the early 1970s.

    Sharma, who is an advocate by profession, will challenge BJP's official candidate Yudhir Sethi. Jammu East is a stronghold of the party, which has won the seat four times since 1987.
    In 2014, BJP's Rajesh Gupta won the Jammu East constituency by defeating Congress candidate Vikram Malhotra.
    In 2008, BJP's Ashok Kumar Khajuria secured a victory. In the 2002 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Congress candidate Yogesh Kumar Sawhney defeated BJP's Ashok Kumar Khajuria. In 1996 and 1987, BJP's Vishno Datt Sharma and Chaman Lal Gupta won the constituency, respectively.
    Decades ago, Sharma joined the Jan Sangh and has faced multiple jail terms as a BJP activist.

