    J&K Police declares cash award for information on LeT commander
    J&K Police declares cash award for information on LeT commander

    Srinagar, Aug 24: and Police on Saturday announced cash reward of Rs 3 lakh on information about a wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba militant.

    Pakistan-based terrorist Sumama alias Illyas alias Babar, a commander in the proscribed outfit LeT, is wanted by CI Kashmir in a case registered under the UAPA and IPC, a police spokesperson said.

    He said Babar is involved in radicalising, motivating, and recruiting potential youths this side of the border into terrorist ranks through different social media apps, including some encrypted ones.

    The spokesperson said that Babar is using Kashmiris as couriers for raising and passing on funds to different groups to carry out terrorist acts in the valley.

    The identity of the person who comes up with any information about the terrorist will be kept secret, he added.

