    J&K Media Accreditation Committee (JKMAC) grants accreditation to journalists

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Aug 16: The  and Media Accreditation Committee (JKMAC), chaired by Director Information J&K, Jatin Kishore, today held a meeting to finalize the grant of accreditations in favour of News Media Representatives.
    The committee reviewed and scrutinised the applications received from different News Media Representatives. A total of 412 applications were received, with 207 applications from  Jammu division and 205 applications from Kashmir division.
    The JKMAC has finalized a total of 262 news media representatives for grant of accreditation. It was also decided that all those journalists who are interested in getting accreditation with DIPR shall submit their complete applications to the DIPR Office Jammu/Srinagar.

